TRB TN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration for 4000 posts begins at trb.tn.gov.in, link here

Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has started the registration process for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TRB, TN at trb.tn.gov.in. TRB TN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: Registration for 4000 posts begins

The last date to apply for the posts is till April 29, 2024. The examination will be conducted likely on August 4, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 4000 Assistant Professor in Government Arts & Science Colleges and Government Colleges of Education.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

TRB TN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TRB, TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

Click on TRB TN Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Examination fee is Rs.600/-for all the candidates except SC,SCA,ST and differently abled persons. For SC, SCA, ST and differently abled persons, the examination fee is Rs. 300/-. Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway (Net banking/ Credit Card / Debit Card). The candidates should also have to pay the service charges as applicable for Online payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB, TN.