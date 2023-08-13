TS TET 2023 application process underway, apply till August 16
Telangana government invites applications for TSTET 2023, with a deadline of August 16. Exam to be held on September 15.
The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana has invited applications for TSTET 2023. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.
The TS TET 2023 exam will be conducted on September 15 between 9:30 and 12:00 and 2:30 and 5:00. On September 9, the TS TET 2023 admission card will be released. For paper, I, paper II, or both (paper I and paper II), the application fee is ₹400.
TS TET 2023: Steps to apply
Go to the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the application link
Fill out the application form
Proceed with the application
Pay the application fee
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take print for future reference.