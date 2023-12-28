Telangana State Public Service Commission has postponed the TSPSC Group 2 Services Exam 2022. The official notice regarding postponement is available to candidates on the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 2 Services Exam 2022 postponed, notice here

The official notice reads, “it is hereby informed to the candidates who have applied for the posts of Group-II Services (General Recruitment) vide Notification No.28/2022, dated: 29/12/2022, that the written examination for the said Notification, which is scheduled to be held on 06/01/2024 & 07/01/2024 is postponed. The revised dates of examination will be announced in due course.”

This is the second time the examination has been postponed. Earlier, the examination was scheduled on November 2 and November 3 which was postponed keeping General Elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly in consideration to January 6 and 7, 2024.

As per the official notice, the revised dates of examination will be announced in due course of time.

The registration process was started on January 18 and ended on February 16, 2023. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 783 posts of Group-II Services in the State of Telangana. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TSPSC.

