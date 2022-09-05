Home / Education / Employment News / TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 1500+ AEE posts on offer, apply from September 22

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: 1500+ AEE posts on offer, apply from September 22

Updated on Sep 05, 2022 07:58 PM IST

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the posts of Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) in various Engineering Services.

TSPSC Recruitment 2022: TSPSC has issued notifications for the recruitment of approximately 8,792 teachers in the School Education Department of the state.(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Once the application window opens the candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The application window will open on September 22, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts of AEE is October 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1540 vacancies for the post of Assistant Executive Engineers. To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 18 to 44 years of age.

The online application processing fee is Rs.200 and the examination fee is Rs.120.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in

Click on the link for the posts of Assistant executive engineer vacancies

Key in your credentials and login

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save the application form for future purposes

tspsc recruitment
