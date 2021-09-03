UBI SO Recruitment 2021: Application process for 347 posts ends today

Union Bank of India will close down the application process for Specialist Officer posts on September 3, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of UBI on unionbankofindia.co.in. The application process started on August 12, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 347 posts in the organization.

The selected candidate can be posted at any Branch / Office of the Bank throughout India at sole discretion of the Bank. Hence, only those candidates who are willing to work at any of the Branch/Office of the Bank throughout India needs to apply. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

UBI SO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Union Bank of India on unionbankofindia.co.in.

• Click on Recruitment section and a new page will open.

• Press SO recruitment apply online link and register yourself.

• Login to the account and fill in the application form.

• Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process may comprise of Online Examination / Group Discussion (if conducted) and / or Personal Interview depending on the numbers of applicants/eligible candidates. The Bank reserves the absolute right to decide as to whether to use all or any of these modes for selection for the notified posts.



