Uttarakhand Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 on January 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 113 posts in the organisation. UKPSC Lower PCS 2024 registration ends today at ukpsc.net.in, direct link here

The correction window will open on January 10 and will end on January 20, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Nayab Tehsildar: 36 posts

Deputy Jailor: 14 posts

Supply Inspector: 36 posts

Marketing Inspector: 6 posts

Labour Enforcement Officer: 5 posts

Excise Inspector: 5 posts

Senior Cane Development Inspector: 2 posts

Cane Development Inspector: 6 posts

Khandsari Inspector: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should be between 21 to 42 years.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

Click on Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/ Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category, Uttarakhand EWS category and OBC is ₹172.30. Candidates belonging to SC, ST category will have to pay ₹82.30. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.