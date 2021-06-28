UP CM to give appointment letters to 6000 assistant teachers on June 30

UP CM Yogi Adityanath will give away appointment letters to nearly 6000 assistant teachers to be recruited in the government schools against vacant posts of 69,000 assistant teachers in Lucknow on June 30.

"The merit list has already been announced on June 26 and the documents of the selected candidates will be verified on June 28 and 29. Chief minister will distribute appointment letters on June 30," an official who is familiar with the issue said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said instructions have been issued to complete the process of recruitment on 69,000 vacant posts of assistant teachers for scheduled tribe candidates in a time-bound manner.

He said previous vacant posts should also be filled at the earliest. He said in four years four lakh youth were appointed in government jobs. It took the state government two years to wrap up the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in government primary and upper primary schools across the state.

The posts were advertised in December 2018 and the state government could complete the appointment only in December 2020, after a long-drawn legal battle in the High Court and Supreme Court after candidates filed a lawsuit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had distributed appointment letters to select recruits in October and December last year and even interacted with them while others received them from local MLAs, MPs and ministers in the Yogi government in their respective districts.