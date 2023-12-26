UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration for 60244 posts begins tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB will begin the registration process for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 on December 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Constable posts can do it through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Registration begins tomorrow

The registration will begin tomorrow, December 27 and will end on January 16, 2024. The last date for payment of application fees is till January 18, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 60244 posts in the organization.

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the official website.

A new page will open where candidates will get UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 link.

Click on the link and a new page will open.

Register yourself and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹400/- for all candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.