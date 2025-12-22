UP Police Recruitment 2025: Apply for 537 SI and ASI posts at uppbpb.gov.in, details here
UPPBPB will recruit for SI and ASI posts. The last date to apply is January 19, 2026.
Uttar Pradesh Police and Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has invited applications for SI and ASI posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 537 posts in the organisation.
The registration process will close on January 19, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
1. Sub Inspector: 112 posts
2. Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk): 311 posts
3. Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts): 114 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹500/- for general/ EWS/ OBC category candidates and ₹400/- for SC/ ST candidates. The payment of fee should be done through online mode.
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise the Physical Efficiency Test/ Physical Standard Test, followed by a written exam. The written exam will consist of 400 marks for 200 questions. The question paper will have 4 sections- General Hindi/ Computer Science, General Knowledge/ General subject, Numerical Ability and Logical/Mental Ability. The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes.
How to apply
1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
2. Click on UP Police SI and ASI posts link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.
