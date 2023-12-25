close_game
News / Education / Employment News / UP Police SI recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 SI posts till January 9

UP Police SI recruitment 2023: Apply for 91 SI posts till January 9

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 25, 2023 01:22 PM IST

UPPRPB invites applications for the Sub-Inspector post under Sports Quota.

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has invited applications for the post of Sub-Inspector under Sports Quota. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is January 9, 2024. The last date for the submission of the application fee is January 11, 2024.

UP Police SI recruitment 2023: Vacancy details and application fee
UP Police SI recruitment 2023: Vacancy details and application fee

UP Police SI recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 91 posts under skilled players quota of which 56 vacancies are for men and 35 vacancies are for women.

UP Police SI recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 400 for all categories. Candidates have to submit the application fee through Challan in the main branch of the State Bank of India in the concerned district on the account number mentioned in the notification. For details check the notification below.

UP Police SI recruitment 2023 application fee: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 27 years as of July 1, 2023.

UP Police SI recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Under ‘Top 7 Notices’ click on the notification for UP Police SI recruitment

On the candidate portal, click on ‘New registration’ and proceed

Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download a copy of the submitted form and take a printout.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

