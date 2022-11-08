Home / Education / Employment News / UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for 209 Assistant Accountant posts at upenergy.in

UPPCL recruitment 2022: Apply for 209 Assistant Accountant posts at upenergy.in

employment news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:48 PM IST

UPPCL has begin the online application process for Assistant Accountant posts from today, November 8.

ByHT Education Desk

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited UPPCL has begin the online application process for Assistant Accountant posts from today, November. Interested candidates can apply online at upenergy.in. The deadline for the submission of application form is November 28.

The tentative date for the examination is 2nd week of January 2023.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 209 vacancies of which 92 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 20 vacancies are for the EWS, 51 vacancies are for the OBC category, 41 vacancies are for SC, and 5 vacancies are for ST category.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 age limit: Candidates age should be between the 21 to 40 year old.

UPPCL recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee for SC/ST applicants is 826, while the fees for candidates from other categories is 1180.

UPPCL recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website upenergy.in

On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Results”

Next, click on the apply link against ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT posts

Register and proceed with the application

Upload documents, pay the fee and submit form

Download and take a printout

