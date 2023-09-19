Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has commenced the registration process for recruitment to 328 posts of Additional Private Secretary (APS) from today, September 19 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is October 19. UPPSC commences registration for 328 APS Posts; Apply by Oct 19 at uppsc.up.nic.in

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 328 posts of Additional Private Secretary (APS).

Application fee: Candidates in the general/OBC/EWS category must pay a fee of ₹185, while SC/ST and ex-servicemen candidates must pay ₹95, and PwD applicants must pay ₹25.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years as of July 1, 2023.

How to apply

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the" CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-5/E-1/2023 (O.T.R. BASED), ADDITIONAL PRIVATE SECRETARY EXAM-2023 UNDER DEPTT. U.P.SECRETARIAT/ U.P.PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION/ BOARD OF REVENUE U.P"

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

