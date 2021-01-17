IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
employment news

UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here

  • As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released an examination calendar for various recruitment scheduled to be held this year.

As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.

According to the schedule, the commission will conduct the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Eaxmination-2021, along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam-2021 on June 13, 2021.

UPPSC examination calendar:

Page:
of 1
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc exam calendar uppsc recruitment
app
Close
e-paper
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
employment news

Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 02:24 PM IST
PM Modi termed the current century is the century of the digital revolution and new-age innovation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
UPPSC exam calendar 2021.(ANI file)
employment news

UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
PSSSB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
UPPCL JE Recruitment 2021(HT File)
employment news

UPPCL junior engineer recruitment 2021: Application process to begin from Feb 3

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:13 PM IST
  • UPPCL JE Recruitment: Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), department of energy, UP has released a recruitment notification for the post of junior trainee engineer (civil). There are a total of 21 vacancies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
UPPSC PCS Main 2019 result out
employment news

UPPSC Calendar 2021 released, check key dates of all recruitment exams here

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:19 AM IST
  • UPPSC Calendar 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday released its UPPSC Calendar 2021 PDF on its official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
According to the survey, the national capital has an unemployment rate of 16.25%.(Reuters file photo)
employment news

Delhi's unemployment rate 16.25%, nearly 10% children out of school: Govt survey

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 07:50 PM IST
The survey titled "Socio-Economic Profile of Residents of Delhi" was conducted between November 2018 and November 2019 and covered 1.02 crore people in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
ECIL Recruitment 2020(HT File)
employment news

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 180 engineering apprenticeship

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • The online application window for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) recruitment for the posts of graduate engineer apprentice (GEA) and Technical Diploma Apprentice (TA), will close on January 15
READ FULL STORY
Close
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
APSC Recruitment 2021.(HT File)
employment news

APSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 45 Inspector of Statistics posts from Jan 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at apsc.nic.in on or before February 17, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
File photo: Allahabad High Court.(ANI)
employment news

Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC

PTI, Allahabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Married daughter too eligible for govt jobs on compassionate ground: UP HC
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021.(HT file)
MPPEB constable recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A UK-incorporated bank, PNB (International) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PNB India. It has seven branches in London and elsewhere in the UK.(Reuters file photo)
A UK-incorporated bank, PNB (International) is a wholly owned subsidiary of PNB India. It has seven branches in London and elsewhere in the UK.(Reuters file photo)
employment news

PNB SO results 2020 declared at pnbindia.in, here's direct link to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the PNB SO exam 2020 can check their result online at pnbindia.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021(File)
IBPS IT Recruitment 2021(File)
employment news

IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies notified for engineers, programer

By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • IBPS IT Recruitment 2021: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has notified various vacancies for the posts of analyst programmer, IT system support engineer and IT engineer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KSP RSI answer key 2021. (HT file)
KSP RSI answer key 2021. (HT file)
employment news

KSP RSI answer key 2021 released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 06:42 PM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key online at rsi20.ksp-online.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police (HT File)
Mumbai Police (HT File)
employment news

First phase of Maharashtra police recruitment starts, 5k vacancies to be filled

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:44 AM IST
"The first phase of the recruitment has begun, in which 5,297 posts will be filled up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana(HT File)
One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana(HT File)
employment news

One-time registration portal for govt jobs launched in Haryana

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The Haryana government on Tuesday rolled out a one-time registration portal for job aspirants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP