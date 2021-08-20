UPPSC Medical Officer Grade-II results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the interview result for the post of Medical Officer for Grade 2 (Pediatrician and Anesthetists). Candidates can check their results on the official website of the UPSSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 181 candidates have been selected. The interview for the post of Medical Officer Mo Grade-II was conducted in two shifts from July 26 to July 30 and August 2 to August 4.

Here is the direct link to check the UPPSC MO Grade-II result

How to download UPPSC MO Grade 2 Interview Result 2021

Visit the official website of UPPSC MO Grade-II at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, "RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT UP (ALLOPATHY)/ MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) PEDIATRICIAN, S-08/03 and RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT UP (ALLOPATHY)/MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) ANESTHETIST, S-08/02"

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the copy of the same for future reference

