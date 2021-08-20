Home / Education / Employment News / UPPSC Medical Officer Grade-II results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link
UPPSC MO Grade-II result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UPPSC MO Grade-II result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
employment news

UPPSC Medical Officer Grade-II results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, direct link

  • UPPSC MO Grade-II result declared at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:53 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the interview result for the post of Medical Officer for Grade 2 (Pediatrician and Anesthetists). Candidates can check their results on the official website of the UPSSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 181 candidates have been selected. The interview for the post of Medical Officer Mo Grade-II was conducted in two shifts from July 26 to July 30 and August 2 to August 4.

Here is the direct link to check the UPPSC MO Grade-II result

How to download UPPSC MO Grade 2 Interview Result 2021

Visit the official website of UPPSC MO Grade-II at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, "RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT UP (ALLOPATHY)/ MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) PEDIATRICIAN, S-08/03 and RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT UP (ALLOPATHY)/MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) ANESTHETIST, S-08/02"

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and Keep the copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc result
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.