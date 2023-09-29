UPPSC recruitment 2023: Appy for professor and other posts at uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC invites applications for Assistant Chemist, Professors & other posts.
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Chemist, Professors and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.
The last date for the submission of the online application form is November 2.
Direct link to apply
UPPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 84 vacancies of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Deputy Director under the Training Division, State Planning Institute, 2 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Chemist under Geology and Mining Department, 54 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Chemist, under Uttar Pradesh Ayush (Homoeopathy) Department and 27 posts are for the post of Professor under Uttar Pradesh Ayush (Homoeopathy) Department.
UPPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is Rs105 for unreserved, economically weaker sections and other backward classes. For Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-Servicemen candidates the application fee is ₹65.
UPPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER, DIRECT RECRUITMENT (O.T.R. BASED) ADVT.NO. D-4/E-1/2023, TRAINING DIVISION STATE PLANNING INSTITUTE U.P. / GEOLOGY AND MINING DEPTT U.P. / UTTAR PRADESH AYUSH (HOMOEOPATHY) DEPARTMENT”
Next, click on the apply link
Select the post, complete OTR registration and login
Fill out the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit and download a copy of the application
Take a printout for future reference.
After submission of the online application form, candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the following address
To,
The Secretary,
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj, U.P.
Pin Code-211018
