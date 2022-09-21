Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: Notification out for 285 vacancies

UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: Notification out for 285 vacancies

employment news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 05:16 PM IST

UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023.

UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: Interested candidates can now apply for the posts at the official website upsconline.nic.in.(upsconline.nic.in)
UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: Interested candidates can now apply for the posts at the official website upsconline.nic.in.(upsconline.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC combined geo-scientist exam 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2023. Interested candidates can now apply for the posts at the official website upsconline.nic.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is October 11, 2022 till 6 pm.

UPSC will conduct the combined Geo-scientist preliminary examination for the year 2023 on February 19, 2023 at various exam centers.

To be eligible, candidates must be in the age group 21 to 32 years of age. Relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected in three stages. Candidates qualifying in preliminary examination will appear for mains. Shortlisted candidates after mains will be called for a personality test or interview.

The UPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 285 vacancies for various posts including Geologist, Geophysicist, Chemist and Scientist ‘B’ posts.

The application fee is Rs.200 for all category candidates. Candidates from Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability categories Candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “One-time registration (OTR)”

Create a registration profile

Fill in the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit and save for future purposes

Direct link to apply here. Click here.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc vacancy
upsc vacancy

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out