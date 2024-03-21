 UPSC EPFO JTO Recruitment: List of candidates selected for interview released - Hindustan Times
UPSC EPFO JTO Recruitment: List of candidates selected for interview released

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 21, 2024 12:35 PM IST

The commission has also published roll numbers of candidates who have been rejected.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the list of candidates who have been selected or provisionally selected for the Junior Translation Officer (JTO) post at the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). The commission has also published roll numbers of candidates who have been rejected.

UPSC EPFO JTO Recruitment: List of candidates selected for interview released(HT File)
UPSC EPFO JTO Recruitment: List of candidates selected for interview released(HT File)

The commission said candidates who want to represent against his/her rejection/provisionality in accordance with criteria and modalities adopted for shortlisting the post can submit it with substantive grounds or reasons and documentary proof by March 31. Representations can be submitted via speed post/email (upsc.spc1@nic.in) or hand.

“The documents may be sent by Hand/Speed Post to the Under Secretary (SPC-I), Room No. 3, Main Building, UPSC, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069. Thereafter, no further correspondence will be entertained,” the commission said.

The modalities for shortlisting candidates for interviews, reasons for rejection and provisionality have been mentioned in the notification.

All the representations and documents would be examined and if found to be correct as per criteria, those applications will be shortlisted, the commission said.

This UPSC EPFO recruitment drive will fill a total of 86 vacancies for the post of Junior Translation Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment

Check the notification here for further updates.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
