UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Commission issues notice for applicants

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has asked candidates applying for the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recruitment 2023 to submit their application forms at the earliest, not waiting for the deadline, in order to avoid last-minute rush.

“Asstt. Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer-Accounts Officer Exam., 2023: Kindly submit application early to avoid last minute rush,” reads a notice on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is to fill 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts at EPFO. The application deadline is March 17.

As announced by UPSC, 418 vacancies are for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and the other 159 are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

UPSC will hold pen and paper test and interviews to shortlist candidates. Exams for the two posts will be held separately and the schedule will be announced later. Syllabus and scheme of the examination are mentioned in the notification.

To check eligibility, age limit and other relevant details, candidates can check the detailed notification hosted on the UPSC website.