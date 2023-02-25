Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 577 posts on upsconline.nic.in, link here

employment news
Published on Feb 25, 2023 02:30 PM IST

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Eligible candidates can submit their forms on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online application process for 577 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner and Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer posts for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

The last date to submit forms is March 17, 6 pm.

Of the total vacancies, 418 are for the post of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and the other 159 are for Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner.

To select candidates for Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner posts, UPSC will hold pen and paper test and interviews.

Both exams will be held separately and schedule will be announced later, UPSC said. Syllabus and scheme of the examination are mentioned in the notification.

To check eligibility, age limit and other relevant details, candidates can check the detailed notification given below.

Click here to apply for UPSC EPFO recruitment 2023 (New candidates have to complete the one time registration process before applying).

Check the UPSC EPFO recruitment notification:

