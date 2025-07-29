Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 230 Enforcement Officer & Assistant PF Commissioner posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 02:27 pm IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Enforcement Officer & Assistant PF Commissioner posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in. 

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Enforcement Officer & Assistant PF Commissioner posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to apply is August 18, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 230 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer: 56 posts

2. Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner: 74 posts

Eligibility Criteria

1. Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer: Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from recognised university or institute.

2. Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner: Degree of a recognised University or Equivalent.

The age limit to apply for the posts mentioned above can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

A pen & paper based Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) to shortlist the candidates for Interview for recruitment to the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Public Provident Commissioner shall be conducted by the Commission. The date of examination will be intimated later on UPSC website.

Application Fee

Candidates who want to apply for the posts will have to pay application fee of 25/- either by

remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here

Follow Us On