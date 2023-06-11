Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Prelims Result 2023: How to check Civil Services results at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: How to check Civil Services results at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 11, 2023 09:58 AM IST

UPSC Prelims Result 2023 will be available on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Civil Services results can be checked by the steps given below.

Union Public Service Commission will announce UPSC Prelims Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: How to check Civil Services results at upsc.gov.in (HT file)
The prelims written examination was conducted on May 28, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC Prelims Result 2023: How to check

  • Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on September 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

