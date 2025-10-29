UPSC recommends 114 more candidates from reserve list of CSE 2024 to fill remaining central services posts, list here

The Union Public Service Commission has recommended a total of 114 candidates from the the reserve list of Civil Services Examinations 2024 to fill up the remaining posts of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services, Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the list on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC has recommended 114 more candidates from the the reserve list of Civil Services Examinations 2024 to fill up the remaining posts of various central services.

Of the total 114 candidates, 94 are General category candidates, 5 from EWS, 13 from OBC, and one each from SC and ST categories.

The commission said in an official notice, “As sought by the Department of Personnel & Training, the Commission has now recommended 114 candidates which include 94-General, 05-EWS, 13-OBC, 01- SC and 01-ST, to fill up the remaining posts based on the Civil Services Examination, 2024. The candidates, so recommended, will be intimated directly by the DOP&T.”

As informed by the commission, the candidates will be intimated about the details of their appointment directly by the Department of Personnel & Training.

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC had declared the results of Civil Services Examination, 2024 on April 22, 2025. The commission had recommended 1,009 candidates for appointment based on their performance in the mains examination (written test and personal interview).

The commission had announced a total of 1129 vacancies.

UPSC CSE 2024: How to check list of recommended candidates Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the list:

1. Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check recommended candidates based on Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 reserve list.

3. Check the PDF displayed on the screen.

4. Find your roll number in the list.

5. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPSC.