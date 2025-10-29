IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 348 posts at ippbonline.com, direct link here

India Post Payment Bank will close the applications for IPPB GDS posts on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can submit their applications through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com.
Candidates will need to login using their Registration Number and Password.
The application fee for IPPB GDS is ₹750. The bank has advised candidates to ensure their eligibility before paying the fees/applying online.
Further, applications once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other future selection process.
Who is eligible?
Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.
In addition, candidates should be between 20 to 35 years to apply for the post as on August 1, 2025.