IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 348 posts at ippbonline.com, direct link here

India Post Payment Bank will close the applications for IPPB GDS posts on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for Gramin Dak Sevak posts can submit their applications through the official website of IPPB at ippbonline.com. IPPB GDS Recruitment 2025: The window to apply for 348 posts will close on October 29, 2025 at ippbonline.com. The direct link is given here.

Candidates will need to login using their Registration Number and Password.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR IPPB GDS RECRUITMENT 2025 The application fee for IPPB GDS is ₹750. The bank has advised candidates to ensure their eligibility before paying the fees/applying online.

Further, applications once made will not be allowed to be withdrawn and fee once paid will NOT be refunded under any circumstances nor can it be held in reserve for any other future selection process.

Who is eligible? Applicants must hold a graduation degree in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body.

In addition, candidates should be between 20 to 35 years to apply for the post as on August 1, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, IPPB will fill up 348 posts in the organisation.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IPPB.