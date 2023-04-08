Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC recruitment registration for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts begins

UPSC recruitment registration for JE, Public Prosecutor, other posts begins

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 08, 2023 10:34 AM IST

UPSC Recruitment 2023: The application window for this recruitment drive will be closed on April 27. The total number of vacancies is 146.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online registration process for various posts, including Junior Engineer and Public Prosecutor, at central government departments and ministries. Candidates can check the notification on upsc.gov.in and apply at upsconline.nic.in. The direct link to apply is given below.

The application window for this recruitment drive will be closed on April 27. The total number of vacancies is 146. Here are more details:

Public Prosecutor in Central Bureau of Investigation, Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions: 48

Junior Engineer (Civil) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 58

Junior Engineer (Electrical) in Employees’ State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment: 20

Research Officer (Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Research Officer (Yoga), Ministry of Ayush: 1

Assistant Director (Regulations & Information) in Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Civil Aviation: 16

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit) in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Office: 1

Assistant Architect in the Office of Chief Architect, Department of Urban Planning (Architect Wing), Chandigarh Administration: 1

For eligibility criteria, age limit and other details, check the advertisement on the UGC website.

Direct link to apply.

