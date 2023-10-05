News / Education / Employment News / VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Walk in interview for 162 posts on October 7, details here

VSSC Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Walk in interview for 162 posts on October 7, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 05, 2023

VSSC will recruit for Apprentice posts. The walk in interview will be conducted on October 7, 2023.

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, VSSC has invited candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can appear for walk in interview on October 7, 2023. Candidates can check the details on the official website of VSSC at vssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 162 posts in the organization. The interview will be conducted at Govt. Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, Ernakulam District, Kerala on October 7 from 9.30 am to 5 pm. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Automobile Engg: 8 posts
  • Chemical Engg.: 25 posts
  • Civil Engg.: 8 posts
  • Computer Sci/Engg.: 15 posts
  • Electrical Engg.: 40 posts
  • Instrument Technology: 6 posts
  • Mechanical Engg.: 50 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have acquired Diploma in Engineering from a State Board of Technical education coming under the Southern Region of Board of Apprenticeship Training can apply.

Candidates who have acquired Diploma in Engineering before April 2019 or pursuing final year Diploma course or result awaiting candidates, are not eligible to apply.

Selection Process

The selection will be based on the highest marks scored by the candidates in the relevant examination and due weightage to reservation categories. For more related details candidates can check the official site of VSSC.

Detailed Notification Here

