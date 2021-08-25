WBPSC miscellaneous services recruitment exam 2018 results out, check list

WBPSC miscellaneous services recruitment exam 2018: West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results of Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination 2018. Candidates who have appeared in the WBPSC recruitment examination 2018 can check the results at the official website of the commission at wbpsc.gov.in. The personality test of the examination was conducted on May 3, 2021.

The result released by the WBPSC includes the roll number of candidates, who have been recommended for appointment to different posts/services mentioned below on the basis of the results of the Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018.

Direct link to check WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018

How to check WBPSC Miscellaneous Services Recruitment Examination, 2018:

Visit the official website at wbpsc.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "APPOINTMENT TO DIFFERENT POSTS/SERVICES ON THE BASIS OF THE RESULTS OF THE MISCELLANEOUS SERVICES RECRUITMENT EXAMINATION, 2018 (ADVT. NO 29/2017)" under 'What's New' section.

A new page will appear on the screen.

Check your roll number in the result.