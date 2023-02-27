WBPSC WBCS 2023: Application process begins tomorrow at wbpsc.gov.in

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will begin the application process for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination, 2023 tomorrow, Feb 28. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is till March 21.

The Preliminary Examination will be held at various centres in Kolkata and in certain other districts in West Bengal tentatively in the month of June 2023 or thereabout.

Examination pattern: The W.B.C.S. (Exe.) etc. Examination consists of two parts: Written Examination and a Personality Test. Written

The written examination will be held in two successive stages, i.e. Preliminary Examination (Objective MCQ Type) and Main Examination (Both Objective MCQ Type and Conventional Type).

Age Limit: The Candidates' age should be between the age of 21 to 36 years.

Application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹210 as an application fee. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having a physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Notification here