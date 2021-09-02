West Bengal Police Constable preliminary written test date out, admit cards soon

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has announced the date of preliminary written exam for recruitment to the post of Constables and Lady Constables in West Bengal Police 2020.

The preliminary written exam for recruitment of constables and lady constables has been scheduled on September 26 (Sunday) from 12 noon to 1pm.

Candidates who applied for the test can download their e-Admit cards from September 6 from the official website of West Bengal Police by keying in their application Sl. No. & Date of Birth.

An SMS-alert will be sent to registered mobile number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS, reads the official notice.

Candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the venues of the test with a proper proof of identity.

The candidates who have applied online will not get any paper admit card, which will be issued only to those who have applied offline.

Candidates must follow the instructions given on their admit card.



