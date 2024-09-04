West Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 3317 posts, link here

West Central Railway, Jabalpur will close the registration process for Apprentice posts on September 4, 2024. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can check and find the direct link through the official website of West Central Railway on wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process started on August 5, 2024. WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 3317 posts(Representative image)

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks(No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board for all trades except Medical Laboratory Technician (Pathology & Radiology), candidates must have passed 12th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with Physics, Chemistry & Biology and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT.

The candidates' age limit should be between 15 and 24 as of August 5, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years for SC/ST candidates and 03 years for OBC candidates.

WCR Apprentice Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of West Central Railway on wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Click on recruitment link and a new page will open.

Now click on the link and enter the registration details.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹141/—for all candidates and ₹41/—for SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Women candidates. The fee should be paid online only. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of WCR.