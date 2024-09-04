RBI Assistant notification soon? Know past trends, eligibility & more

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2024: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue the recruitment notification for Assistant (RBI Assistant 2024) in due course of time. When released, the candidates can check it on the careers portal of the bank, opportunities.rbi.org.in. RBI Assistant Recruitment 2024: Check eligibility, pattern & more(Reuters)

Last year, the notification was released on September 13 and the application window was closed on October 4. The exam was held for 450 vacancies.

The notification of RBI Assistant 2024 will mention the date and time of the examination, application window, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details.

Here are some important points for candidates based on last year's notification

Eligibility criteria

Citizens of India, or subjects of Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before January 1, 1962, were allowed to apply for the RBI Assistant recruitment examination last year.

Persons of Indian origin who have migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India were also allowed to apply for the vacancies.

However, an eligibility certificate issued by the Government of India was required for such candidates.

Age limit

A candidate who is at least 20 and not more than 28 years old on the cut off date are eligible to apply for RBI Assistant vacancies. The cut-off date will be mentioned in the exam notification.

Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

RBI Assistant Recruitment: Minimum educational qualification

Candidates need a bachelor's degree in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate to apply for the post.

In the case of SC, ST and PwD candidates, there is no minimum marks requirement but a bachelor's degree in pass class is required.

For ex-servicemen, minimum requirement is a graduation degree or matriculation or its equivalent qualification and at least 15 years of defence service.

Further, candidates need to know how to read, speak and must understand the language of the state falling under the recruiting office.