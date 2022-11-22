Home / Education / Employment News / West Central Railway to recruit 2521 Apprentice posts, details here

West Central Railway to recruit 2521 Apprentice posts, details here

employment news
Published on Nov 22, 2022 01:10 PM IST

West Central Railway will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

West Central Railway to recruit 2521 Apprentice posts, details here (File Photo / HT)
West Central Railway to recruit 2521 Apprentice posts, details here (File Photo / HT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of WCR at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 17, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2521 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the eligible candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of average marks obtained in 10th class examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for all candidates except SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, Women. The payment can be made by using debit card/ credit card/ internet banking/ e-wallets.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out