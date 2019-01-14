ESIC Junior Engineer admit card released at esic.nic.in, exam on Jan 24

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) on Monday released the admit card for the computer based test (examination) to recruit Junior Engineer (Civil) and Junior Engineer (Electrical). The examination will be held on January 24, 2019.

Candidates can download the e-admit card for appearing in Computer Based test by visiting the official website of ESIC at www.esic.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to download the ESIC admit card for Junior Engineer Exam.

The candidates should carefully read the instruction given in the e-admit card before appearing in the examination. They are also advised to keep visiting ESIC Website (www.esic.nic.in) for further updates/instructions in respect of above recruitment.

ESIC will not entertain any request for change of examination centre.

ESIC admit card for Junior Engineer Exam: How to download from official website

Visit the official website of ESIC recruitment at https://www.esic.nic.in/recruitments

Click on the link for ESIC Junior Engineer Exam running on top of the page.

You are directed to the login page for admit card download

Fill in the user id and password

click on Login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of the same

Note: Visit official website of ESIC for latest news and updates.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 16:22 IST