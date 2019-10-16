ESIC Stenographer, UDC Admit Card released at esic.nic.in

education

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for stenographer and upper division clerk skill test. The skill test for UDC and Steno recruitment will be conducted on October 20.

Candidates can download their call letters online from the official website of ESIC before October 20.

“The link to download Call Letter for appearing in the Skill Tests for the post of UDC and Steno. is uploaded on the website of ESIC (www.esic.nic.in),” the official notice reads.

The notice further informs that ‘No request for Change of Examination Center will be entertained by ESIC.’



Candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth as password to login. The admit card will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the call letter and bring it on the day of exam.

