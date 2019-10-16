e-paper
ESIC Stenographer, UDC Admit Card released at esic.nic.in

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the admit card for stenographer and upper division clerk skill test. The skill test for UDC and Steno recruitment will be conducted on October 20.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 10:39 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ESIC Steno, clerk admit card out(HT file)
         

Candidates can download their call letters online from the official website of ESIC before October 20.

“The link to download Call Letter for appearing in the Skill Tests for the post of UDC and Steno. is uploaded on the website of ESIC (www.esic.nic.in),” the official notice reads.

The notice further informs that ‘No request for Change of Examination Center will be entertained by ESIC.’

Here's the direct link to download ESIC admit card

Candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth as password to login. The admit card will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to download and take a print out of the call letter and bring it on the day of exam.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 10:39 IST

