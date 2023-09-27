NDA and NA II Results 2023: 32 students of Delhi's Armed Forces preparatory school qualify

Thirty two students of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam, result of which was announced yesterday, September 26. NDA Result: 32 students of Delhi's Armed Forces preparatory school clear exam

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School runs under the Delhi Government's Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSEs) scheme.

Sharing this, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal posted on X, “Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country.”

“In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation,” he added.

The result of the NDA entrance exam is available on the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), upsc.gov.in.

