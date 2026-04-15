New Delhi, The capital recorded an overall pass percentage of 97.38 per cent in CBSE's Class 10 board exams, marking an improvement from 95.14 per cent logged last year. 97.38 pc Delhi students clear CBSE Class 10 board exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday announced the results for its Class 10 board examinations. Delhi government schools registered a pass percentage of 93.68 per cent and 91.3 per cent in the east and west zones, respectively.

Government-aided schools reported better figures with 98.06 per cent passing candidates in the east zone, and 96.7 per cent in the west.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated pupils who appeared for their CBSE Class 10 boards this year, saying the students of Delhi had brought much pride to capital residents with their excellent performance.

"This success is a result of your hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment. This achievement also underscores the guidance of the teachers and the constant support of parents," Gupta said in a post on X.

"Dear students, continue to maintain this energy, discipline, and talent of yours, and keep moving forward steadily towards a bright future. The students who could not achieve the success they desired this time should not feel disheartened. Make another attempt with self-confidence; success will surely come," she said.

Among the two regions in the capital, West Delhi recorded a pass percentage of 97.45 per cent, slightly higher than East Delhi's 97.33 per cent. Both regions improved from last year, when West Delhi reported 95.24 per cent and East Delhi 95.07 per cent.

In terms of gender-wise results, girls outperformed boys, though both saw a rise compared to last year. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 97.66 per cent in comparison to 95.71 per cent last year, while boys stood at 96.50 per cent versus 93.98 per cent last year, it read.

As per CBSE data, a total of 3,46,889 students registered for the examination in the Delhi region, of whom 3,45,227 appeared and 3,36,176 cleared the exam.

Private schools recorded a pass percentage of 53.97 per cent and 45.95 per cent in the east and west zones, respectively, whereas independent schools recorded 98.19 per cent and 97.3 per cent passing students in the respective zones.

A total of 5,481 students in the east and 3,335 in the west zone were placed in compartment, the data showed.

Overall, the results reflect an improvement in performance across Delhi, particularly among government and government-aided schools.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.