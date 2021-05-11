AEEE 2021 phase 1 results declared at amrita.edu

The Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has declared the result of the first phase of AEEE 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result on the official website of the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The examination is being conducted in three phases. The second phase of the examination is scheduled to be held from June 11 to 14 in Remote Proctored Exam (RPE) Mode.

The third phase of the examination is scheduled to be held by end of June or the beginning of July 2021.

Applicants interested to reappear in the Second / Third Phase of the AEEE exam to improve their score need to register with paying INR 600.00. However, the applicants who were absent in the phase 1 examination can attend Phase 2 examination without paying the registration fee.

AEEE 2021 phase 1 Results: How to check phase 1 result

Visit the admission portal of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Key in your credentials and login

Check and download the result for future use

Note: Candidates interested to write Phase 2 exam shall submit their willingness before May 30, 2021, by 04:30 PM, by login into the Application Portal.