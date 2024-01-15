Bar Council of India, BCI will declare AIBE 18 Result 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared for All India Bar Examinations can check the results when declared on the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 18 Result 2023 awaited, know how to check here

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps given below.

AIBE 18 Result 2023: Where, how to check results

Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on AIBE 18 Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The results and final answer key will be displayed likely together. Both results and final answer key will be released on the official website.

The AIBE 18 examination was conducted on December 10, 2023, at various exam centres across the country. The provisional answer key was released on December 12, 2023 and the objection window was opened on December 13, 2023. The objection window will remain open until midnight on December 20, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIBE.