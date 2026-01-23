AIBE 20 results/OMR re-checking window closes today, details here
The window opened on January 14 and will close on January 23 at allindiabarexamination.com.
Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the window to apply for re-checking of OMR sheets and results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 tomorrow, January 23.
Candidates who want their results/OMR sheets rechecked can fill out the online application form on the website www.allindiabarexamination.com. They must pay an online fee of ₹500 to recheck their OMR sheet.
The Bar Council said that after re-checking, the updated result will be sent to candidates' registered email addresses.
“Applications for re-checking if received by any other mode i.e. physical copy and fees of Rs.500/- will not be accepted,” BCI said.
AIBE 20 was conducted on November 30, 2025, in a single shift from 1 to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.
AIBE 20 result was announced earlier this month.
This time total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom 1,65,613 were male, 86,336 were female, and 19 were transgender candidates.
The qualifying marks for General/OBC Category Candidates were 43 (45 per cent of 95 marks after rounding off), and the qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwD Category candidates were 38 (40 per cent of 95 marks).
For more information, candidates can visit the official website.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More