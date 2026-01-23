AIBE 20 results/OMR re-checking window closes today, details here

Bar Council of India (BCI) will open the window to apply for re-checking of OMR sheets and results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 tomorrow, January 23.

The window opened on January 14 and will close on January 23 at allindiabarexamination.com.

Candidates who want their results/OMR sheets rechecked can fill out the online application form on the website www.allindiabarexamination.com. They must pay an online fee of ₹500 to recheck their OMR sheet.

The Bar Council said that after re-checking, the updated result will be sent to candidates' registered email addresses.

“Applications for re-checking if received by any other mode i.e. physical copy and fees of Rs.500/- will not be accepted,” BCI said.

AIBE 20 was conducted on November 30, 2025, in a single shift from 1 to 4 pm. The provisional answer key was released on December 3. The window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was opened on December 3 and closed on December 10, 2025.

AIBE 20 result was announced earlier this month.

This time total of 2,51,968 candidates appeared in the examination, of whom 1,65,613 were male, 86,336 were female, and 19 were transgender candidates.

The qualifying marks for General/OBC Category Candidates were 43 (45 per cent of 95 marks after rounding off), and the qualifying marks for SC/ST/PwD Category candidates were 38 (40 per cent of 95 marks).

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.