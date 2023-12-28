AILET LLM 2024 round 1 seat allotment result released at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, direct link here

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has announced the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 round 1 seat allotment result today, December 28. Candidates who have appeared for the AILET LLM exam can check the result through the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. NLU Delhi announces AILET LLM 2024 round 1 seat allotment result

“Candidates listed in the First Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the LL.M Programme (Non-Residential) (ANNEXURE–A) are required to pay a sum of Rs.50,000.00 as Provisional Admission Confirmation Fee by 11:00 am on January 3, 2024, failing which the offer of admission shall stand cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit among those registered for the Online counselling”, reads the official notification.

The portal/interface for provisionally selected candidates to submit the provisional admission confirmation fee and get the provisional admission offer letter has been activated today.

AILET LLM 2024: Know how to check

Visit the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

On the homepage, click on the "1st provisional merit list for LL.M"

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the first provisional merit list

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The online counselling registration process for admission to the non-residential LL.M programme at National Law University Delhi began on December 15, 2023, and the deadline for registration was December 26, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.