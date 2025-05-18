National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet declared AISSEE Result 2025. The date and time of announcement of Sainik School entrance exam results have also not been shared yet. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results when announced on the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. AISSEE Result 2025: Where, how to check Sainik School entrance exam results when out(Unsplash)

The All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination was held on April 5, 2025. The examination for Class 6 was held from 2 pm to 4.30 pm, and the examination for Class 9 was held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination was held on OMR answer sheets for admission to both Class 6 and Class 9.

The provisional answer key was released on May 5 and the objection window was closed on May 7, 2025.

The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts and if found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, result will be prepared and declared.

AISSEE Result 2025: How to check

To check the results when out, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/.

2. Click on AISSEE Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A candidate is eligible for admission to the existing Sainik Schools if he/ she secures a minimum of 25% marks in each subject of the exam and 40% marks in aggregate of all the subjects of AISSEE-2025.