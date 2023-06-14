AP EAMCET Results 2023 Out: Challa Umesh Varun tops in Engineering, Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth tops in Agriculture

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has declared AP EAMCET Results 2023 on June 14, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (Medical) Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET or EAMCET) 2023 can check their results through the official site of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. AP EAMCET Result 2023 Live Updates AP EAMCET Results 2023 Out: Check toppers list here

This year the engineering stream topper is Challa Umesh Varun and agriculture, pharmacy stream topper is Burugupalli Satya Raja Jaswanth. The second position in agriculture, pharmacy and B.Sc stream has been secured by Bora Varun Chakravarthi and third is Konni Raj Kumar. For engineering and pharmacy stream, the second spot is secured by Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary followed by Nandipati Sai Durga Reddy in third position.

The entrance test was conducted from May 15 to 19 for Engineering stream and May 22 and 23, 2023 for Agriculture and Pharmacy stream. Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for AP EAPCET examination this year.

AP EAMCET Results 2023: How to check

All the appeared candidates can check their results through the official site of AP EAMCET by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AP EAMCET at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Click on AP EAMCET Results 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.