AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected to out by April 15

The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year final results next week. As per past trends, last year the results were announced on April 26, 2023. and both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sources in BIEAP confirmed that the board is expected to announce the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year by April 15, 2024. Once announced, students can check the results on the official websites by using their roll number and date of birth.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As per past trends, last year the results were announced on April 26, 2023. and both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.

This year, AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. AP 2nd year exams were conducted on March 2 and ended on March 20, 2024.

Also Read: What to wear for JEE Main 2024? Check dress code, exam day guidelines

Steps to follow to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd year final results

Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Find the link to check the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year on the home page

Click on the link and a new page pops up

Candidates are required to fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details

Result of the candidate can be viewed on the screen

Check your result and take a print of the same for future purposes

Also Read: NEET MDS results 2024 released, here's direct link to check scores, cut off & details