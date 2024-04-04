 AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected to out by April 15 - Hindustan Times
AP Inter Result 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year result expected to out by April 15

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2024 01:38 PM IST

Sources in BIEAP confirmed that the board is expected to announce the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year by April 15, 2024.

The Board of Intermediate Examination Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to release the Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year final results next week.

As per past trends, last year the results were announced on April 26, 2023. and both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per past trends, last year the results were announced on April 26, 2023. and both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sources in BIEAP confirmed that the board is expected to announce the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year by April 15, 2024. Once announced, students can check the results on the official websites by using their roll number and date of birth.

As per past trends, last year the results were announced on April 26, 2023. and both 1st and 2nd year results will be announced on the same day.

This year, AP Inter 1st year exams were conducted on March 1 and ended on March 19, 2024. The examination was conducted in a single shift- from 9 am to 12 noon. AP 2nd year exams were conducted on March 2 and ended on March 20, 2024.

Steps to follow to check AP Inter 1st and 2nd year final results

Visit the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in

Find the link to check the results of AP Inter 1st and 2nd year on the home page

Click on the link and a new page pops up

Candidates are required to fill in the hall ticket number and date of birth

Submit the details

Result of the candidate can be viewed on the screen

Check your result and take a print of the same for future purposes

