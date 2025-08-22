AP Mega DSC Merit List 2025 expected today at apdsc.apcfss.in: Reports

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh is expected to release the Mega DSC Merit List 2025 on Friday, 2025. as per several media reports. AP Mega DSC Merit List 2025: Check how to download when the Mega DSC Merit List 2025 is out. (Representative image)

While Hindustan Times Digital has no official confirmation regarding the date of the release of merit list so far, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to download the same, when released, from the official website at apdsc.apcfss.in.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the merit list when out:

1. Visit the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the AP DSC Merit List 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in if required, and submit.

4. Check the merit list displayed on the screen.

5. Download the merit list and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the DSE Andhra Pradesh had declared the Mega DSC Results 2025 on August 11, 2025.

The written examination ended on July 6, 2025, following which the provisional answer key was released and objection window opened.

The objections were reviewed and used in preparing the final answer key.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, the DSE AP aims to fill up 16,347 vacancies. These include School Assistants (SAs), Trained Graduate Teachers, Secondary Grade Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers, among others.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DSE AP.