AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, here's direct link to check
Aug 04, 2023 03:57 PM IST
APSCHE announces AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates can check it on cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Report to allotted colleges from August 5-7.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment result today, August 4. Candidates can download the AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment list from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Candidates have to report at the allotted colleges from August 5 to August 7.
Here's direct link to check the AP (OAMDC)2023 allotment list
AP OAMDC 2023 seat allotment result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Click on the seat allotment order
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Your AP (OAMDC) 2023 seat allotment order will be displayed on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
- Topics
- Seat Allotment
- Exam Result.
- Results