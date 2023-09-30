AP PECET Counselling 2023 seat allotment results out at pecet-sche.aptonline.in, here's direct link
APSCHE released the AP PECET 2023 seat allotment result for physical education courses. Download at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the seat allotment result for AP PECET counselling 2023 for admission to physical education courses. The seat allocation order is available for download at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET for applicants who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) for admissions in 2023.
Candidates can download their AP PECET 2023 allotment order through their login credentials.
Direct link to check Allotment order
Direct link to check college-wise allotment list
Candidates have to report to the allotted college from October 3 to October 7.
AP PECET 2023 seat allotment order: Know how to download
Visit the official website at pecet-sche.aptonline.in/PECET
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Allotment Order & Self Reporting”
Key in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and captcha code
AP PECET 2023 seat allotment order will be displayed
Download the letter and take a printout for future reference.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Admission
- Seat Allotment