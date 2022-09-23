Home / Education / Exam Results / AP Tet Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on AP TET results
AP Tet Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on AP TET results

exam results
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 03:09 PM IST

AP TET result 2022 expected to be released soon at aptet.apcfss.in.

AP Tet Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on AP TET result
AP Tet Result 2022 Live: Latest updates on AP TET result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk
Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET soon. Once announced the AP TET 2022 result will be available on the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Previously the APTET result was scheduled to be declared on September 14, 2022.

The provisional answer keys was announced on September 7 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 12. Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 23, 2022 03:09 PM IST

    AP TET 2022 result soon: Answer key was released on Sept 12

    The AP TET 2022 final answer key was released on September 12, 2022

  • Sep 23, 2022 03:07 PM IST

    AP TET 2022: How to check AP TET 2022  result

    Go to the official website of the exam, aptet.apcfss.in.

    Click on the AP TET 2022 result link on the home page.

    Enter your login details and submit.

    The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the answer key and download.

  • Sep 23, 2022 03:07 PM IST

    AP TET 2022: Exam was held in August

    Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test AP TET 2022 was conducted from August 6 to August 21, 2022.

  • Sep 23, 2022 02:52 PM IST

    AP TET 2022: result expected soon

    Department of School Education Andhra Pradesh is expected to announce result of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test or AP TET soon.

