APSET 2024 results out, here's the direct link to check results and download scorecard

The Andhra University Visakhapatnam released the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test, AP SET 2024 Results. All candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website apset.net.in. A total of 30448 candidates have appeared for the examination. Along with the results, the cutoff scores, merit list, scorecards, and final answer keys have also been released.

Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has conducted the APSET 2024 examination on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh on 28th April 2024 in 30 subjects as approved by UGC New Delhi.

A total of 30448 candidates have appeared for the examination. Along with the results, the cutoff scores, merit list, scorecards, and final answer keys have also been released.

Candidates will have to submit details like hall ticket number and date of birth to download their scorecard

The provisional answer keys were released on April 28 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates had to pay an amount of Rs. 200 per answer key challenged, as a processing fee to raise objections. The final answer key and result were prepared after considering the objections raised by candidates.

The results of APSET – 2024 have been finalized as per the guidelines of UGC, New Delhi and these results were scrutinized and approved by the Moderation Committee and Steering Committee of APSET – 2024, mentioned the official notification.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination and wish to check their results may follow the below-mentioned steps.

Steps to check scores:

1. Visit the official website, apset.net.in.

2. Click on 'APSET 2024 scorecard link on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials (hall ticket number and date of birth) to log in,

4. Check your APSET 2024 scorecard.

5. Download and print your scorecard for future need.

For more information, visit the official website.