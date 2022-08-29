Assam HSLC compartment result out on sebaonline.org; Direct link, how to check
SEBA has announced the HSLC/ AHM compartmental examination result 2022 at sebaonline.org.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the HSLC/ AHM compartmental examination result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Assam HSCL compartmental exam 2022 can check their result on the official website at sebaonline.org.
This year a total of 23903 candidates have appeared for the Assam HSLC compartmental examination 2022 out of which 12861 passed the examination. The overall pass percentage for the Assam HSLC is 53.80%.
Here's the direct link to check the Assam HSLC compartment result 2022.
Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2022: How To Check
Visit the official website at sebaonline.org
On the homepage, click on the “HSLC/ AHM Compartmental Examination, 2022”
Key in your log in details
Check your Assam HSCL compartment result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics