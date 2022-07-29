ATMA result 2022 released at atmaaims.com, here's the link to check result

The Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the ATMA results today, July 29 at 5.00 PM. Candidates can download their results from the official website atmaaims.com. Candidates can check their result by entering exam, PID, and password.

The ATMA July session online test was conducted on July 24 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Here's the direct link to check the ATMA result 2022

ATMA result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit ATMA website atmaaims.com

Step2. Click on ATMA July 2022 result link

Step 3. Key in your login details and submit

Step 4.Check and download the result

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

