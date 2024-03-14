 Bihar Madarsa Result 2024: BSMEB Madrasa Moulvi, Fauquania results out - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Exam Results / Bihar BSMEB Madarsa Result 2024: BSMEB Madrasa Moulvi, Fauquania results out, links here

Bihar BSMEB Madarsa Result 2024: BSMEB Madrasa Moulvi, Fauquania results out, links here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 14, 2024 01:38 PM IST

BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Result 2024: Candidates can go to bsmeb.org.in or bsmebpatna.com to download their scorecards.

BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Result 2024: The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Patna has announced results of the Moulvi and Fauquania examinations. Students who have appeared in Moulvi (Class 12th) and Fauquania (Class 10th) final examinations conducted by the BSMEB can go to the board website, bsmeb.org.in or bsmebpatna.com to download their scorecards. The direct link and steps are mentioned below:

BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Result 2024: Moulvi, Fauquania results announced (bsmebpatna.com, screenshot)
BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Result 2024: Moulvi, Fauquania results announced (bsmebpatna.com, screenshot)

BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Moulvi Result 2024

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

BSMEB Bihar Madrasa Fauquania Result 2024

Candidates have to use their roll numbers to check these results. They can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download scores.

How to check BSMEB Bihar Madarsa result 2024?

  1. Go to the board website: bsmeb.org.in or bsmebpatna.com.
  2. Open the “Annual Evaluation Fauquania(10th) 2024” or “Annual Evaluation Moulvi(12th) 2024 Result”, as required.
  3. Login by entering your roll number.
  4. Check and download the Bihar Madrasa result.
  5. Save a copy of the result page for future uses.

For more information, visit the board's official website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On