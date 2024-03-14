Bihar BSMEB Madarsa Result 2024: BSMEB Madrasa Moulvi, Fauquania results out, links here

BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Result 2024: The Bihar State Madrasa Education Board, Patna has announced results of the Moulvi and Fauquania examinations. Students who have appeared in Moulvi (Class 12th) and Fauquania (Class 10th) final examinations conducted by the BSMEB can go to the board website, bsmeb.org.in or bsmebpatna.com to download their scorecards. The direct link and steps are mentioned below: BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Result 2024: Moulvi, Fauquania results announced (bsmebpatna.com, screenshot)

BSMEB Bihar Madarsa Moulvi Result 2024

BSMEB Bihar Madrasa Fauquania Result 2024

Candidates have to use their roll numbers to check these results. They can follow the steps mentioned below to check and download scores.

How to check BSMEB Bihar Madarsa result 2024?

Go to the board website: bsmeb.org.in or bsmebpatna.com. Open the “Annual Evaluation Fauquania(10th) 2024” or “Annual Evaluation Moulvi(12th) 2024 Result”, as required. Login by entering your roll number. Check and download the Bihar Madrasa result. Save a copy of the result page for future uses.

